Michael-Lewis Smith

Michael-Lewis Smith & Brooklyn Circle headline this week’s Main Street Live Music Series in Stowe.

 Photo by Christina Saburro

Michael-Lewis Smith & Brooklyn Circle headline this week’s Main Street Live Music Series on Saturday, July 15, on the Village Green in Stowe.

Guitarist Smith is a top-tier bandleader and recording artist who has toured nationally at major venues such as the Troubadour Club in Los Angeles, Apollo Theater, and Vermont’s Discover Jazz Festival.

