Michael-Lewis Smith & Brooklyn Circle headline this week’s Main Street Live Music Series on Saturday, July 15, on the Village Green in Stowe.
Guitarist Smith is a top-tier bandleader and recording artist who has toured nationally at major venues such as the Troubadour Club in Los Angeles, Apollo Theater, and Vermont’s Discover Jazz Festival.
Lewis and Brooklyn Circle — Smith on guitar, Stacy Dillard on soprano sax, Diallo House on bass and Ismail Lawal on drum — just released a new album, “Live in Vermont,” and offer a genre-bending medley of jazz, funk, and afrobeat.
The series runs every Saturday from 3-5 p.m. through Aug. 12.
Enjoy Hebrew National franks and refreshments and listen to some of Vermont’s best bands right in the heart of Stowe, corner of Park and Main streets.
The Geoff Kim Organ Trio entertains on July 22.
