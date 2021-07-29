Stowe Vibrancy’s Gardens of Stowe is Sunday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., in conjunction with the Stowe Home and Garden Market.
The self-guided tour of private gardens in Stowe takes on an “Art in the Garden” theme, featuring local artists creating artwork in select gardens.
To purchase tickets and view details go to stowevibrancy.com.
Tour-goers will also want to check in at Stowe Home and Garden Market, a collection of artisans and purveyors offering unique items for home and garden. There will be refreshments and light fare and an Ask an Expert tent for gardeners.
Free admission and parking, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Springer Miller Center, 782 Mountain Road, Stowe.
More at opiohome.com/homegardenmarket.
