The 7th annual Gardens of Stowe will be on Saturday, June 24.
Partnering this year with Stowe Garden Club, Stowe Vibrancy’s signature event celebrates seven years of exploring some of Stowe’s most interesting gardens and landscapes. The gardens are all located at private homes.
Come be inspired by annuals, perennials, patios, spectacular views and, of course, amazing landscapes.
The self-guided tour is rain or shine, from 9-4.
Tickets for the garden tour are now on sale on the Stowe Vibrancy webpage or at bit.ly/42XagNa.
Proceeds from this year’s tour will be donated to the Stowe Community Fund and Lamoille County Meals on Wheels.
