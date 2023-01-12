“Close to Home: Photography from a 30-Mile Radius” a show about photographer Kimberly Hargis’s experiences living in Thetford, is now showing at Axel’s Gallery in Waterbury.
Being surrounded by the rich beauty of the Vermont landscape, the hearty inhabitants of its close-knit communities and the vast character of its wildlife provides photographic inspiration to Hargis. She has a special fondness for macro photography and observing life on a smaller scale and is a strong advocate for the preservation and conservation of natural spaces in the Green Mountains.
