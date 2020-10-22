Friends of Waterbury Reservoir holds a virtual annual meeting Thursday, Oct. 22, 7-8:15 p.m.
The Zoom meeting will tackle both important issues facing the reservoir as well as the group’s accomplishments.
The meeting will include a report from treasurer Francine Chittenden, and there will be discussion on the aquatic invasive species greeter program. Greeter Zach Johnston interacted with a record-high number of boats this summer. Hear Johnston discuss the invasive species threatening the reservoir.
Cathy Webster from the Northeast Disabled Athletic Association, whose mission is to provide recreational and competitive athletic opportunities for people with physical disabilities and to support disabled athletes in their pursuit of excellence, will be on hand, as will Shelia Goss, who will speak about the loon project, eBird stats, sightings and cormorant fishing lines.
On-water state park ranger Chad Ummel will offer his insights on the reservoir.
Pre-registration is required; if interested in joining us, send your information to waterburyres@gmail.com.
