The Friends of the Stowe Free Library will hold its 37th annual book sale from Saturday, July 2, to Saturday, July 23, 2022. The sale will be held daily, dawn to dusk, on the porch and ground of the Stowe Free Library, 90 Pond St., in the heart of the Village.
To hold this popular annual event, which supports many children and adult programs at the library, the Friends are asking for donations of gently used books. All genres, including children's, young adult and teen books and large print books, are welcome.
Books should be in good, sellable condition. Encyclopedias, Readers Digest condensed books, textbooks, magazines and music cassettes are not accepted.
All proceeds go toward funding for children’s and young adults activities and reading programs, adult programs, museum passes and other special activities and needs of the library.
Donations can be brought to the rear door during library hours and left at the foot of the half flight of stairs found to the left of the door.
For information, visit stowelibrary.org/friends, call the library at 802-253-6145 or email librarian@stowevt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.