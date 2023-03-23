The Friends of the Stowe Free Library is holding its 38th annual summer book sale from Saturday, July 1, to Saturday, July 22.
The sale will be held daily on the grounds of the library at 90 Pond St., with more than 25 categories of books. Inventory is replenished daily.
Book donations will be accepted until mid-June. All book donations should be in sellable condition. The categories below are no longer being accepted:
• Reader’s Digest condensed books
• Music CDs and cassettes
Donations can be brought to the rear door of the library on Pond Street during business hours and left at the foot of the half flight of stairs at the left of the door.
All proceeds benefit the Friends of Stowe Free Library, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, supporting library resources, activities and programs.
