Vermont singer-songwriter Christine Malcom and Rudy Dauth will perform a free 30-minute live concert on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. through the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center’s YouTube channel.
They met at an open mic in Jeffersonville and have since performed extensively together, in the now-defunct trio Bliss Hill and in the Christine Malcolm Band. Dauth also plays in the Chad Hollister Band. Malcolm just released her second album, “I Like You!” This will be the last of seven concerts presented on the arts center’s YouTube channel since early April; other performers were Daniel Rodriguez, Myra Flynn, John Fusco, Patti Casey, Dave Keller, Dwight & Nicole, and Michael Mwenso and the Shakes.
Information and a listen: sprucepeakarts.org.