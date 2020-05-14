Christine Malcom

Christine Malcom

 Photo courtesy of Orah Moore Photography

Vermont singer-songwriter Christine Malcom and Rudy Dauth will perform a free 30-minute live concert on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. through the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center’s YouTube channel.

They met at an open mic in Jeffersonville and have since performed extensively together, in the now-defunct trio Bliss Hill and in the Christine Malcolm Band. Dauth also plays in the Chad Hollister Band. Malcolm just released her second album, “I Like You!” This will be the last of seven concerts presented on the arts center’s YouTube channel since early April; other performers were Daniel Rodriguez, Myra Flynn, John Fusco, Patti Casey, Dave Keller, Dwight & Nicole, and Michael Mwenso and the Shakes.

Information and a listen: sprucepeakarts.org.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.