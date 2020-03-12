Are you ready for fishing season? Join the Friends of the Stowe Free Library on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. to talk with local authors Peter Shea and Bob Shannon about their new guidebook “Vermont Trout Streams — A Fly Angler’s Guide to the Best.”
The authors will talk about everything from mountain highland brooks, home to small native brookies, to meadow-cut rivers with deep holes that hold lunker brown trout. Shannon owns the Fly Rod Shop in Stowe and has been a professional fly-fishing guide for over 30 years. Shea, angling geographer, cartographer and Vermont researcher, has fished in Vermont since childhood, and authored eight books on Vermont trout fishing.
The public is welcome, free. The library is at 90 Pond St.