Two Vermont fisheries biologists, Bret Ladago and Peter Emerson, headline an upcoming MadDog Trout Unlimited program, Thursday, April 1, 6:30 p.m.
The two will update wild trout sampling in the Mad River and Dog River headwaters; discuss dam removals and culvert replacements; and provide an update on salmon strain evaluation on the Clyde; among other topics.
MadDog Trout Unlimited’s mission is to conserve, protect and restore north-central Vermont and Northeast Kingdom coldwater fisheries and watersheds through education, advocacy and boots-on-the-ground conservation.
For a Zoom link for the meeting, email eventmdtu@gmail.com.
