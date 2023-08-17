The skeet and trap shooting season at the Waterbury-Stowe Fish and Game Club is underway. The club, established in 1949, encourages new shooters try the sports on Tuesdays, 2:30-6 p.m.
The rules of skeet, which is an Olympic sport, challenge the shooter, using a shotgun, to break 25 airborne clay pigeons from fixed stations around a large semicircle.
