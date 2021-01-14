This year’s Lamoille Family Center Holiday Project might have had a different format this year, but it still served 145 families, including 303 children, in the county.
While a few local businesses and organizations in Lamoille County hosted donation drop boxes, many community members donated new toys, gifts, puzzles, games and winter accessories directly to Lamoille Family Center this year.
In the past, registered families “shopped” through the hall of gifts, choosing presents from piles organized by age group.
This year, over the course of two weeks, families drove their cars up to the doors of the VFW for a scheduled, socially distanced pickup.
“Although the families didn’t get to pick out the gifts this year, there were benefits to this new system because we were able to personalize their packages around the interests and requests of the children,” said office manager Wendy Chauvin, the Toys for Tots coordinator for Lamoille County. “Being able to talk to every family about their child ahead of time also helped us direct donors to specific needs. People liked using a wishlist to make their shopping and donations more meaningful.”
While the smiles and generosity of the 70 volunteers who usually help were missed this year, the cheer of the children and families participating was very much alive.
“This is the exact reason Wendy Chauvin was given the Scott Johnson Leadership Award at the last annual meeting,” said Family Center Executive Director Floyd Nease. “The work that went into modifying almost every step of the process in the middle of a pandemic was immense, but even more necessary than ever.”
