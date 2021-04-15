The Everybody Eats weekly food distribution sponsored by Capstone Community Action continues every Friday at the Wolcott United Methodist Church, 3:30-5 p.m.
Frozen meals prepared by area restaurants, which include vegan/vegetarian option, are available each week with no need to sign up in advance.
Wear a mask and if there is a family ahead of you, wait until they leave before you enter the church. Bring a bag if you can.
Want to help recycle the black plastic dishes in which the meals are packaged? It’s easy, just leave them on the table.
If you have further questions, contact Rev. Pat Thompson at pajt8817@aol.com or 888-2185.
