The arts are woven into the fabric of all communities, but for some the act of creating is as critical to life as breathing air.
In the upcoming program, Original Thinkers 2022 Stowe: Culture, Spruce Peak Arts will explore the stories of those who use art to connect, cope and heal through an evening of film, discussion and performance, Friday, Oct. 21, 7-10:15 p.m., Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 120 Hourglass Drive.
Featured films include “Turning Tables,” which spotlights techno pioneer Joshua DePerry, aka Classic Roots, and uniquely integrates the sounds of his Anishinaabe heritage with electronic and house music. Redefining what it means to be urban and Indigenous, he’s preparing to start the next chapter of his life as an artist and educator in the world’s techno capital, Berlin.
In “Wearable Tracy,” Lee Kim crafted a hat out of pipe cleaners every day on the subway ride from the Bronx to Manhattan. Spanning everything from the sublime to the surreal, these jaunty headpieces present an opportunity for Kim to create, connect and spark joy by giving away these unique artworks.
A conversation with Kim follows the screening.
“Mr. Wash” tells the story of Fulton “Mr. Wash” Washington, who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of a non-violent drug offense in the 1990s. While inside, he turned to painting as a way of doing the time while expressing himself. Granted clemency by President Barack Obama, the film follows Wash as he rebuilds his life, telling a story of art, family and second chances.
In a divided country, a diverse group of women and non-binary individuals unite through the historic power of music to create a movement ignited by song in “RESIST: The Resistance Revival Chorus.”
Thinkers: Community
The next night, the festival continues with Original Thinkers Stowe: Community, which explores the critical role community plays in our lives and engages with special guests in a conversation about how to build this life-giving resource.
Films and conversations will tell stories from across the country with examples of humanity, kindness, resilience and hope.
Featured films include “The Tables,” a fun and fast look at the powerful connection between a pair of outdoor ping pong tables in the heart of New York City and the unlikely group of people they’ve brought together, from homeless people to investment bankers to gangbangers.
In “Girls Section” girls in remote North Pakistan are challenging tradition for their right to go to school.
In “My Father’s House,” Pastor Marcel Narucki’s shutters his Lutheran Church in Aurora, Colo., and turned it into a center focusing on helping refugees. A conversation with Pastor Narucki follows the screening.
Jim Looney worked at the post office in Telluride, Colo., for 20 years, but the mail was only a small part of what he delivered to this small town before he retired. Find out what in “Postman Jim.”
