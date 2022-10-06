Original Thinkers
Courtesy photo

The arts are woven into the fabric of all communities, but for some the act of creating is as critical to life as breathing air.

In the upcoming program, Original Thinkers 2022 Stowe: Culture, Spruce Peak Arts will explore the stories of those who use art to connect, cope and heal through an evening of film, discussion and performance, Friday, Oct. 21, 7-10:15 p.m., Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 120 Hourglass Drive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.