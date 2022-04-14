Attention Elmore seniors: It’s time to apply for the Warren Miller Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship was established in honor of Warren Miller, longtime Elmore resident and proprietor of the Elmore Store, and his unwavering commitment to community, service to others and devotion to family.
The minimum amount of the scholarship will be $805.
Each year, the Warren Miller scholarship board will choose a graduating senior from Elmore. The senior may be a student of Peoples Academy, private school, homeschooled or school choice.
Applicants are asked to submit an essay on their commitment to expanding their knowledge through post-secondary education — technical school, two-year or four-year college — and an understanding of what it means
to be community-oriented, how they have demonstrated their commitment/service to the community or how they plan to do so in the future.
Applications are due April 30. Submit essays to Warren Miller Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 131, Lake Elmore VT 05657.
Donations are also welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.