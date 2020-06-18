Elaine Percy, an owner of Percy Transportation, received the Stowe Teachers Association Friend of Education Award this year.
Percy and her drivers have held the Stowe school bus contract for years.
Said the teachers association:
“Elaine went above and beyond for students and community members. She gave Stowe schools a hometown service, whether it was transporting students to school and sports games, field trips inside and outside of the country, and specialized her buses for Friday Program. She knew everybody and took good care of them. Thank you so much, Elaine!”
The association presents its Friend of Education Award to someone in the community who on many levels has supported the students, benefiting the students and the educational community.