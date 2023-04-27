Dream It to Do It

The book, “Dream It to Do It: The Science & the Magic,” reveals humanity’s truer nature and inner spiritual resources for both personal empowerment and healing our troubled world, according to Dr. Howard Eisenberg.

 Courtesy photos

Former Stowe resident Dr. Howard Eisenberg is holding a book signing at Bear Pond Books in Stowe on Tuesday, May 16, at noon.

The book, “Dream It to Do It: The Science & the Magic,” reveals humanity’s truer nature and inner spiritual resources for both personal empowerment and healing our troubled world, according to Eisenberg.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.