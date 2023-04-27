Former Stowe resident Dr. Howard Eisenberg is holding a book signing at Bear Pond Books in Stowe on Tuesday, May 16, at noon.
The book, “Dream It to Do It: The Science & the Magic,” reveals humanity’s truer nature and inner spiritual resources for both personal empowerment and healing our troubled world, according to Eisenberg.
“The book covers topics such as the nature of consciousness and the real scientific formula for manifestation,” said the author. “The book awakens readers to their power to transform reality.”
“Dream It to Do It” was awarded the Gold Literary Titan Book Award, which praised it as “a compact, intelligently packed dosage of revolutionary information” that will “spark a substantial shift in your perception of yourself and the world around you.”
Eisenberg decodes ancient wisdom traditions and their connections to recent scientific findings to explore humanity’s truer nature and the inner spiritual resources often overlooked in today’s technology-dependent, materialistic world. The book covers a range of topics, including the real relationship between the physical brain and our consciousness; our hidden connection to everything in this world; the true basis of all scientific discovery and inventions; and techniques for “altering reality and manifestations.”
Eisenberg, who master’s degree in psychology and a medical doctorate, has been a lecturer at the University of Toronto and an associate professor of medicine at the University of Vermont. He is also the CEO of the international consultancy Syntrek Inc.
He was awarded the first postgraduate degree in parapsychology in Canada at McGill University for his groundbreaking research on telepathy. He authored his book, “Inner Spaces: Parapsychological Explorations of the Mind” several decades ago.
