The Easter bunny pays a visit at the Stowe Recreation Department’s egg hunt at Stowe Elementary School on April 8.

Our witness on the ground wondered if the kids were even able to pick up all the eggs — 8,000 in total!

8,000 eggs
Easter bunny

