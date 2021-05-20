Financial services firm Edward Jones, which has offices in Stowe and Morrisville, ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study.
The study measures overall satisfaction based on seven factors, including product offerings, problem resolution, convenience, digital experience; financial advisors, value and trust.
The firm scored 770 in overall satisfaction, 38 points over the industry average.
