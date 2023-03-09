Stowe Elementary School counselor Wendy Monahan has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award.
The award recognizes and rewards the best kindergarten through grade 12 educators and school district employees across the U.S. who make a difference in the lives of students.
Monahan was nominated by her colleague Beth Bradford because “she is an advocate for the students, teachers, staff, administrators and parents at Stowe Elementary School.”
Monahan is accountable for supporting the whole school and has been the one constant on the student support team for over 20 years.
Monahan has held parenting classes, written a book on play therapy and guided many people of varying ages of life through difficult times. Her therapy dogs have brought joy and calm to many students in need.
“Her compassion for others and her commitment to her job as a school counselor make her a LifeChanger. We are lucky to have her in our school,” said Bradford.
The grand prize winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals and will be announced in early 2023.
