Eat Stowe is hosting a food drive to benefit the Lamoille Community Food Share.

The food share is a non-profit that helps provide food security to those in need in Lamoille County. Non-perishable items will be collected Sunday, Nov. 15.

Bring donations to Pinnacle Ski & Sports, 1652 Mountain Road, Stowe, and place them inside the marked bin inside the double red doors. They are open everyday, 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Items that are most needed include canned goods (vegetables, tuna, soup, beans), peanut butter, cereal, pasta and sauce, raisins, applesauce, personal items, hand sanitizer and cleaning products. All items must be in good condition and expired food is not accepted.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.