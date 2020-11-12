Eat Stowe is hosting a food drive to benefit the Lamoille Community Food Share.
The food share is a non-profit that helps provide food security to those in need in Lamoille County. Non-perishable items will be collected Sunday, Nov. 15.
Bring donations to Pinnacle Ski & Sports, 1652 Mountain Road, Stowe, and place them inside the marked bin inside the double red doors. They are open everyday, 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Items that are most needed include canned goods (vegetables, tuna, soup, beans), peanut butter, cereal, pasta and sauce, raisins, applesauce, personal items, hand sanitizer and cleaning products. All items must be in good condition and expired food is not accepted.
