Queen Esther #7, Order of the Eastern Star, holds a fall sale Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.at the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe St.
Crafters and vendors will sell their wares, pies, breads, cookies and baked beans, hostesses for Pampered Chef, Tupperware and Color Street nails, honey and beeswax items, a photographer, jewelry, wreaths and much more.
There is a raffle for a gift packet and a 50/50 raffle. For more information, contact Bev Young 244-8190.
