The Duxbury Historical Society hosts its annual Let’s Make a Deal Yard and Bake Sale, Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Duxbury town office garage, 5421 Route 100.
There’ll be housewares, tools, linens, kitchen gadgets, books, games, arts and crafts and lots more!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.