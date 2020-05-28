Live music is coming off computer screens and into the streets next month.
Spruce Peak Arts is organizing a drive-by concert series, bringing live music outside in this era of social distancing. On June 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the first concert will kick off in Morrisville.
Chad Hollister will be playing country tunes from the back of a flatbed truck as it parades through the town on a to-be-determined route, and will likely stop in a place where people can attend the rest of the performance from vehicles. The route will be announced at spruce peakarts.org.
“We are excited to bring live music to our community again. It will be a fabulous show and we encourage you to sit on your steps and enjoy the music,” said Tricia Follert, Morristown community development coordinator.
Spruce Peak Arts plans more of these roving music shows, in Waterbury Center on June 27 and another in the Johnson or Hyde Park area after that.
“We are constantly looking to find new ways to connect and create community through the performing arts,” said Hope Sullivan, executive director of Spruce Peak Arts.