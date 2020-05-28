Live music is coming off computer screens and into the streets next month.

Spruce Peak Arts is organizing a drive-by concert series, bringing live music outside in this era of social distancing. On June 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the first concert will kick off in Morrisville.

Chad Hollister will be playing country tunes from the back of a flatbed truck as it parades through the town on a to-be-determined route, and will likely stop in a place where people can attend the rest of the performance from vehicles. The route will be announced at spruce peakarts.org.

“We are excited to bring live music to our community again. It will be a fabulous show and we encourage you to sit on your steps and enjoy the music,” said Tricia Follert, Morristown community development coordinator.

Spruce Peak Arts plans more of these roving music shows, in Waterbury Center on June 27 and another in the Johnson or Hyde Park area after that.

“We are constantly looking to find new ways to connect and create community through the performing arts,” said Hope Sullivan, executive director of Spruce Peak Arts.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.