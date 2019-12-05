The Tree of Lights will soon be lit on the Stowe Village Green, raising money for local hospices.
Virtual lightbulbs can be purchased for $1 each to honor and remember loved ones and give thanks for blessings. Each week, names and blessings will be published in the Stowe Reporter as requested.
All proceeds collected from Thursday, Dec. 5, to Thursday, Jan. 2, are divided equally between Lamoille Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice.
The St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church outreach committee sponsors this ecumenical fundraiser.
Checks made out to “Tree of Lights” can be dropped off at collection sites using the coupon, top right. Collection sites, all in Stowe, are at The Country Store, 109 Main St.; Harvest Market, 1031 Mountain Rd.; and St. John’s Church, 1994 Mountain Rd.
Mail donations to Tree of Lights, General Delivery, Stowe VT 05672.