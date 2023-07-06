Join the Stowe Free Library, the Friends of the Stowe Free Library, the Stowe Historical Society, The Current, Kingdom Creamery Ice Cream and Stowe Land Trust on Saturday, July 8 for live music by the Maple Run Band, a book sale, free lawn games and free activities, 1-3 p.m.
Come relax, listen to music and take a beat to enjoy a summer afternoon. And pick up a deal on a book or two!
