The Stowe Democratic Town Committee will hold its monthly meeting July 14 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Among other things, the committee will accept nominations for justice of the peace in Stowe, and it invites any interested parties to attend.
To find out more about what being a justice of the peace entails and to receive login information
for the meeting, email Marina Meerburg, Democratic town chair, at marina@rarmarketing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.