Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society is presenting a three-week series of conversations between its artistic director, Jia Kim, and musicians who have played on the Spruce Peak Arts stage in the last two seasons.
Topics include how each musician is navigating this unusual time, their artistic pursuits, and each will perform.
Conversations will be released this month on the Spruce Peak Arts YouTube Channel at bit.ly/sprucepeakconversations. Though tickets are free, reservations must be made in advance at sprucepeakarts.org, and donations are welcome to support the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society and participating musicians.
The schedule:
• Euntaek Kim (pianist, chamber musician, conductor, organist, choir director and instructor) spoke with Jia Kim in June from All Saints Episcopal Church in New Jersey, where he is organist and choir director. His performance is Rachmaninoff Sonata No. 1, 3rd movement. He performed in Stowe in April 2018 and this year in January. The video will be available for viewing July 12-15.
• Molly Carr (violist, chamber musician, co-founder of Project Music Heals Us, faculty at the Juilliard School and Bard Conservatory of Music) spoke with Jia Kim from her New York City home in June. Her performance as the Carr-Petrova duo is Gershwin’s Three Preludes for Viola and Piano. Carr was scheduled to play in Voices of Women in Stowe on March 28, but the show was canceled because of the pandemic. The video will be available for viewing July 19-22.
• Michelle Ross (violinist, chamber musician, collaborator and guest concertmaster, artist in residence at College of the Holy Cross) spoke with Jia Kim from her home in New York City. Her performance, recorded live at Le Poisson Rouge ,features her own composition “Nadja,” improvisation, then Bach’s “Chaconne” from Partita in D minor. Ross performed in Rhapsody in Stowe in January 2019. The video will be available for viewing July 26-29.
