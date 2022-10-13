The week of Oct. 16-23 is National Friends of the Library week.
The Friends of the Stowe Free Library, often confused with the trustees of the library, is a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization with the mission to foster close relations between the library and the community by developing human and financial resources, sponsoring activities and programs and promoting knowledge of library resources.
Since its inception in 2006, the group has provided many volunteer hours and financial support to the library and the community. The Friends hold several fundraising events throughout the year such as the much-loved annual book sale, which will be in its 38th year in 2023, as well as the ongoing year-round indoor book sale.
The Friends use the funds raised from area businesses and community members throughout the year by supporting the library with financial support many initiatives and programs, including:
- A patron subscription to BookPage, a monthly book review journal.
- Museum and attraction passes providing free or reduced admission.
- The In Our Own Backyard series that highlights local writers, crafters and other unique people and small businesses.
- The library’s DVD collection for children, young adults and adults.
- Children’s literacy programs.
- Summer library intern(s).
- Travel guide collection.
- Playaways.
- Take home craft kits.
- Digitizing the Stowe Reporter
- Golden Dome Program for children.
The Friends of the Stowe Free Library is recruiting board members and volunteers to keep the organization fresh and vital as the community grows. It’s a terrific way to make new friends in the Stowe area, give back to the town, and make the library even better.
— Kelley Spear, Contributor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.