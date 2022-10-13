The week of Oct. 16-23 is National Friends of the Library week.

The Friends of the Stowe Free Library, often confused with the trustees of the library, is a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization with the mission to foster close relations between the library and the community by developing human and financial resources, sponsoring activities and programs and promoting knowledge of library resources.

