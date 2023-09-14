Stowe Conservation Commission is holding a fall stewardship day for Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-noon to focus on maintenance and replacement of the beaver wire wrapping on the trees along the Quiet Path.
Many trees have outgrown their beaver protection wrapping. The wire wrapping needs to be loosened and, in some cases, replaced. The initial wrapping was done by The Friends of the Winooski to protect the riparian plantings.
