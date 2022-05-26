Waterbury Rotary concert series celebrates its 40th anniversary this summer with free concerts, Rusty Parker Memorial Park, South Main Street, Waterbury.
Here’s the lineup:
• June 2: Jenni Johnson and the Jazz Junketeers, American jazz classics, blues, swing and funk. A special 85th Rotary Club anniversary concert supported by a Revitalizing Waterbury grant.
• June 9: Waterbury Community Band, special 40th anniversary concert with music from Waterbury friends and neighbors.
• June 16: Kerubo, African folk music, Afro pop and Afro jazz.
• June 23: John Lackard Blues Band, blues and grooves.
• June 30: Al’s Pals, some originals, and their own twist on old standards.
• July 7: Men of Distinction, mix of R&B, funk and classic dance rhythms.
• July 14: 4 Play, classic rock from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
• July 21: Shellhouse, originals and eclectic rock and roll classics.
• July 28: Beecharmers, American roots music with elements of bluegrass, old-time jazz and pop.
• August 4: The Party Crashers, high-octane infectious grooves.
• August 11: Soulshine Review, Allman Brothers tribute band.
• August 18: Amerkana Blue, greatest songs of the baby boomer generation.
• August 25: Robin Gottfried Band, soulful original rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.