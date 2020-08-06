Do you like your Internet speed and reliability? Don’t have Internet? Either way, your help is needed.
Many essential services — education, employment and health services — have moved to online interactions, and families and businesses without internet access have been shut out or have had to use extreme measures to connect.
Even in a post-Covid world, online infrastructure will be a necessity in our homes and businesses, as important as water and electricity. To bring more and faster broadband to Lamoille County, the Lamoille FiberNet Communication Union District (LFCUD) has been formed.
The district first needs to know where the needs are, so the group is asking all Lamoille residents to enter their Internet speed (or lack of access) in this very brief survey: lamoille.tilsontech.com.
The group is also asking remote and tele-health workers to also include a street in this map for the Public Service Department: bit.ly/314q5Ug.
