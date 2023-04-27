Join the Stowe Community Fund in welcoming Vermont Community Foundation president and CEO Dan Smith and vice president for philanthropy Stacie Fagan to Stowe for a conversation about community philanthropy on Thursday, May 4, from 5-6 p.m. at the Akeley Memorial Building, Main Street, Stowe.
With roughly $400 million in assets, Vermont Community Foundation is Vermont’s largest community foundation. Stowe Community Fund and the foundation work together to promote philanthropy here in Stowe and across the state, pull people together to navigate challenges and seize opportunities and efficiently and effectively meet urgent needs.
