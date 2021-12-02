Stowe Community Church holds its Christmas Fair Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street, Stowe.
Featuring fresh, hand-made and decorated Christmas wreaths, baked goods, handcrafts, ornaments and decorations, treasures and trinkets, and the church’s beautiful hand-made quilt raffle.
Come and see all the great gift ideas. Information at 253-7257 or info@stowechurch.org.
