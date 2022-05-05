Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe hosts a free spring choral concert by the French chorale Les Chanteurs de Lorraines on Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m., under the direction of Sandra Penner.
The concert will be a celebration of renewal and human warmth, punctuated by hymns of praise, peace and hope that. A variety of works by renowned composers from various continents and eras, in five languages, will be offered.
Penner and the choir will be accompanied by pianist Ariane Benoit Bastien and a few instrumentalists.
Born in Minnesota, Penner honed her musical talents early. Her participation in various choirs, notably a vocal interpretation of Renaissance repertoire, confirms her passion for music. Throughout her time at university, she continued work as both a chorister and accompanist.
In 2001, after several years as a chorister with the Chanteurs de Lorraine, Penner began a new career as its musical director, and has helped to bring the group more renown, even presenting concerts in Europe.
A free will donation will benefit the parish heating and cooling project.
Blessed Sacrament will host a reception, catered by church members, following the concert to thank the choraleers.
