Apple Tree Learning Centers invites the public to drive by and say “Hi!” from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
On March 23, the child care and preschool facility closed its doors due to the coronavirus.
On Saturday, staff members will be on the front lawn at their facility on Mountain Road, waving and dancing as families either drive by to see they’re still there — and will hopefully open soon — or parents can park at People’s United Bank or the Harvest Market, exit their vehicles and visit from a safe distance across the road. Staff will wear masks and keep a safe distance from each other.
Information: appletreelc.com