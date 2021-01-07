Charlie Lusk, a longtime Stowe resident and former selectboard member who has served on countless other boards and in a variety of municipal positions, turns 80 today, Jan. 7.
Charlie was a ski instructor at Stowe Mountain Resort for over 40 years, with a total of 48 years of service on the mountain, and an avid coach of Stowe's Youth Baseball.
“It’s been a rough year, and I’m sure the big guy would love hearing from friends, old and new,” said his son, Nate. A phone call is best.
Happy Birthday Charlie! Keep ‘em coming.
