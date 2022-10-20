The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society presents “Spooky Soirée: Dark and Stormy,” on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.
Artistic director Jia Kim (cello) will be joined by an ensemble of world-class musicians, including Siwoo Kim, violin; Colin Brookes, viola; ET Kim, piano, in this haunting program of music.
The evening will feature Saint-Saens “Danse Macabre,” and Faure’s Piano Quartet No. 2 in. G minor. Dressing up is encouraged, so grab your spookiest and make a night of it.
The October residency artists include Colin Brookes, a founding member of the Ulysses Quartet, winners of first prize in the 2018 Schoenfeld International String Competition. Brookes holds degree in music from Juilliard and Yale.
The American pianist and conductor ET Kim has received worldwide recognition for his unique and ambitious work. In 2021, he was invited to participate as a fellow in the International Conducting Workshop and Festival, which took place in L’viv, Ukraine.
Korean American cellist Jia Kim, recipient of the 2017 career award from the Leonore Annenberg Foundation for Performing and Visual Arts, leads a dynamic musical life as a performer, educator and a passionate advocate for the arts. Currently she is a faculty member at The Juilliard School.
Siwoo Kim is an incisive violinist who plays with “stylistic sensitivity and generous tonal nuance,” according to John von Rhein, Chicago Tribune.
