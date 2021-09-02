Stowe Land Trust holds its annual meeting Sunday, Sept. 12, starting at 2 p.m. under a big tent at the Joe’s Pond property in Morristown.
It’s a chance to look back at everything that has been accomplished over the year.
At 2 p.m., the group holds its business meeting and hosts guest speaker Theresa Snow of Salvation Farms, who will talk about “Building Resilience in Our Local Food Systems.”
Ice cream, pies and on-site activities and outings follow from 3-5 p.m.
More at stowelandtrust.org.
