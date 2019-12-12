Holly Schriber Rohde is going to be 100 years old on Dec. 16.
“Since all of her friends have passed on and she doesn’t get out very often, I thought it would be nice to shower her with cards,” said her granddaughter. If anyone would like to send her a card in the mail to wish her a happy 100 years send them to:
Mrs. Holly Rohde, in care of Brianne Schriber, 300 Holmes Lane, Apt 6, Stowe VT 05672.
Holly grew up in New York City, attended Dobbs Ferry and is a full-time resident of New Canaan, Conn. She is a 1940 graduate of Wellesley College. She spent a big part of her adult life in Juno Beach, Jupiter Island and Boca Grande, all in Florida, and in Woodstock, Vt., where she owned a home for 35 years.