The children of Barbara Allaire would like to thank all that helped to celebrate our mom’s life on Sunday, July 11, at her home. There were so many people in attendance, lifelong friends, neighbors, coworkers, high school classmates and family.
The outpouring of joyous stories, laughter and hugs would have been so loved by Barbara. David Bryan fulfilled a long-standing promise to our mom and sang a few of her favorite songs. Brian Leven graced us with his voice and guitar playing all afternoon. Their musical talents and perfect songs were a great representation of our mom.
We are certain Mom was there listening to stories being told, tapping her foot to the music and waiting on the next hug.
Our community came out to honor our mom who lived her whole life in Stowe. We are grateful for all that loved her and showed “A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others.”
It was more than evident on Sunday. Thank you, Stowe community.
Burt and Marilyn Allaire
Brian and Sharon Allaire
Joan Allaire and John Stark
Jill Allaire
