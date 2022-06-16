The Stowe American Legion and Auxiliary would like to thank the Mt. Mansfield Ski Patrol for its help with placing the American flags on the graves of our veterans in our Stowe cemeteries. Their annual help is greatly appreciated.
Most Popular
Articles
- Phoenix wall rises, with rock-solid help
- ‘Use your humor’: Longtime Lamoille special educator retires
- Rosmarie Trapp remembered for kindness, faith, generosity
- Veteran deputy runs unopposed for Chittenden County sheriff
- South Burlington School District hires first ever equity director
- Alpine Shop moves but honors its chalet charm
- All play and hard work: Parks head retires after 42 years
- South Burlington residents fight housing project
- Juanita Fern Brown
- Rare orchid found in Vermont
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.