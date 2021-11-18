Mother Nature smiled upon our Veterans Day event in Stowe on Nov. 11.
Since we moved this year’s event outdoors, that was a risk, but morning dawned with clear skies and decent temperatures.
Thank you to the Stowe Community Church for use of its kitchen to perk our coffee and stage the coffee hour; to Stowe Vibrancy for the use of its tent; to the Stowe Reporter for getting the word out; to the town of Stowe for allowing us to set up in front of the Akeley Memorial Building; and to the businesses who donated for the cause — Vermont Artisan Coffee & Tea Co., Mansfield Dairy and Cold Hollow Cider. Your generosity is constant, and we could not do any of this without you.
Thank you, too, to all who came out to support our veterans, and mostly to the wonderful Stowe High School students, organized by Ella Murphy and Luke Farley, for baking in abundance, setting up, serving, tearing down and mostly putting your best foot and smiling faces forward.
Terrie Wehse
Stowe
