Bruce and I would like to take the opportunity to give out a heartfelt thank you for all the love and support shown to both of us on our recent retirements.
It has been our greatest pleasure to serve the people of Stowe for over 77 years between the two of us. All the cards, gifts and words of praise were very appreciated. To those who really know us, you know we’ve only done what we loved because of our love for our community and children. We have enjoyed it with all the ups and downs!
We are overwhelmed and grateful for the chance to serve a place where we grew up.
Thank you so much for all the memories.
