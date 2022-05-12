If you moved to Stowe within the last two years or so you are invited to attend a new event planned just for you.
Welcome to Stowe: A Newcomers’ Night will be Tuesday, May 31, 5-7 p.m. at Stoweflake Mountain Resort. Stowe newcomers can meet each other and be introduced to many of Stowe’s boards, commissions and nonprofit organizations.
It’s an opportunity to learn about the groups that make Stowe tick and for people to learn how to get involved. There will be opportunities to register to vote, get a library card, maybe even find a place to share skills and to volunteer.
Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and door prizes. Admission is free, but reservations are needed. For a fun meet and greet with fellow newcomers reserve a spot at stowevibrancy.com/events/newcomers-night/.
There are just a few non-profit spaces left and there’s no charge to attend. Call Mary Altadonna at 802-734-0661 with questions and to reserve a table.
This event is sponsored by Stowe Vibrancy and the town of Stowe.
