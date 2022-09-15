The Friends of the Stowe Free Library is now accepting book donations for its ongoing and summer book sales.
All donations will be sold in the ongoing inside books sale, to the left of the circulation desk in the library, and the upcoming 38th summer book sale in July 2023.
Books should be in good, sellable condition. Due to changes in buyer demand the following kinds of books are no longer being accepted: encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest condensed books, textbooks, magazines, music CDs and cassettes, DVDs, audiobooks and computer books.
All sales from the book sale go toward funding for children’s and young adult’s activities and reading programs, adult programs, museum passes and other special activities and needs of the library.
Donations can be brought to the rear door of the library on Pond Street during regular hours, and left at the foot of the half flight of stairs found to the left of the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.