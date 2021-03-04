The Stowe C19 General Relief Fund would like to thank Robin Pierson of Stowe Maple Products for her generous gift in memory of Barb Allaire. Pierson picked the Stowe C19 Fund to honor her dear friend because the fund “has been a reassuring presence to many in our town this year. We all know if Barb had been able, she would have been volunteering right alongside you.”
Robin’s donation is not only helping to ensure that Stowe remains food secure and healthy through this pandemic, but it has also led to a donation of a box of Hope Hats, made with love by Katie Ziegler, to Hope Lodge in Burlington. Hope Lodge is a place where people undergoing cancer treatment can stay if they live far away.
Before the shutdown, Jill Allaire, Barb’s daughter, cooked meals at Hope Lodge every Tuesday, and she is looking forward to starting back up when it reopens.
Allaire was happy to receive the Hope Hats, and she shared that the residents will really appreciate having a warm hat to wear as they undergo chemotherapy.
This one gift has led to so many shared stories of Barb Allaire, and her legacy of positivity and caring continues on. During this difficult time, it is comforting to reflect on the meaningful friendships, the longstanding history of generosity and compassion, and the spreading of hope that are all intrinsic to Stowe.
(0) comments
