Bernie Mitchell was given a surprise sendoff Tuesday as she wrapped up 22 years at the Stowe Post Office.
Mitchell said it was an unexpected event and she was humbled by the number of people who stopped by to wish her well.
“I feel very blessed that the community really cared about me, so tell them thank you for me,” she said.
Mitchell, who recently got a new Harley hardtail, is eager to move from standing on her feet eight hours a day to putting a lot of miles on her bike this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.