‘Tis the season in which we’ve been pausing to reflect on what to give to whom to show love and appreciation. We’ve made decisions about what organization to give to in our community to make this a better world and to support what we value.
The Tree of Lights on the Stowe Village Green is merry and bright from remembrance, honoring loved ones and gratitude for blessings. A $1 donation lights a bulb on the tree and supports Central Vermont Hospice and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.
Thanks to donors, 408 lights are now lit in this fourth week of giving. This week 263 bulbs were added to the Tree of Lights.
One hundred lights are in memory of Woody Knight, Margo Tormey and George Tormey, given anonymously; 10 lights are in honor of Rene Binginot, given by Bernice Binginot; 10 lights are in memory of Joe Peck Jr., Mary Pec, and Joseph Peck, given by Belle Saunders; three lights are in gratitude for all past members of our family, given anonymously; 20 lights are in memory of Elna Nelson, Harry Nelson and Henry Nelson, given anonymously; 26 are in memory of Clarke Foster, Tony Foster, Alan Foster, Janice Brimm, Diane and Frank Lamphier, Ralph and Mary Foster, Roy and Estella Johnson, Roy Johnson Jr., Ron Johnson, Richard Johnson, Marlana Sherwin, Andrew Towne, Red Larow, Charlie, Gary, Michelle, Cathy, Chloe, Bill Sweetser, Cedric Scribner, Wendall Mansfield, Arthur Dana and Olga Dana, given by Elaine Foster and Sherie Davis; one light is in memory of Suzanne Lord-Guazzoni, given by Gabriel Guazzoni and Jennifer Guazzoni-Robbins; one light is in memory of Steve Klett, given by Jennifer and Cary Robbins; two lights are in memory of Dinny Genung, given anonymously; one light is in memory of Edward Starr III, given anonymously; one light is in memory of Christopher Grimes, given anonymously; two lights are in memory of Florence C. Menoir, given by Janet and Louis Roy; 10 lights are in memory of Robert Jusek, given by Paula Helmken; 30 lights are in memory of Joyce Snow Boyce, Walter Snow Jr. and Douglas Snow, given by Kay and David Snow; 20 lights are in memory of Cedric Scribner, given by Barb Scribner; and 25 lights are in memory of Ruth Salter, Dick Collins, Don Manning and Cindy Lestage.
Names and blessings are being published in the Stowe Reporter through Thursday, Jan. 2. The Outreach Committee at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe sponsors this ecumenical fundraiser.
The donation coupons and checks made out to the Tree of Lights can be mailed or dropped off at collection sites using the coupon on this page. Collection sites are at The Country Store, Harvest Market and St. John’s in the Mountains. Mail donations to Tree of Lights, General Delivery, Stowe, VT 05672.