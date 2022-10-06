A performance of “Spooky Tales,” Vermont stories acted out by actors Mark Nash and Kathryn Blum, will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at Bridgeside Books, 29 Stowe St., Waterbury.
A story Kathleen McKinley Harris, “The Secret of the House Highest on the Hill Near the Diggins,” is one of the tales to be performed. The story is based on a real experience she had as a child on a property in Hyde Park.
